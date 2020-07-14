Hammer attack victim still in coma as mates rally

The victim of a shocking alleged home invasion remains in an induced coma as his mates rally in support of their friend.

A YOUNG Logan man who was allegedly bludgeoned over the head with a hammer so severely his skull was fractured remains in an induced coma almost four days after the alleged assault.

It comes as Holmview man Dylan Elliott and his mum Donna, who was also allegedly assaulted just after 10pm on Friday night when the home they share was invaded, are inundated with messages of support from friends and family.

Logan Village man Liam James Godfrey, 25, has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, and entering a premise by break while armed with a weapon (hammer).

His bail was refused on Monday and he will be remanded in custody. His charges will next be mentioned in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 2.

A source close to the family say Mr Elliott was briefly taken out of induced coma today for about five minutes and remains in the intensive care unit.

On social media yesterday, Mrs Elliott said her son had received a clear CAT scan and had the pressure plate (used to secure the fracture) in his head removed.

She said she had been overwhelmed by the messages she had received in support of Mr Elliott.

"Over the last two days I have gotten some lovely messages from people I know and even people I don't know and yet have been touched by Dylan," Mrs Elliott said.

"He has made a difference in people's lives with his love, kindness and good heart.

"I am truly blessed to be supported by the people who love Dylan as much as I do. Thank you doesn't seem enough but thank you."

Meanwhile, friends have taken directly to Mr Elliott's social media to speak to their mate.

"Sending lots of love and positive vibes your way Dyl, you and your mumma will get through this! Keep fighting," Tash Petersen said.

"Dylan I feel lost man. I miss you see you soon," Andrew Cross said.

"I promise you bro I've got your mum covered whenever she needs a thing. We are all here waiting for you."

Another friend, Tylor, wrote, "Keep fighting handsome, we're all missing your cheeky smile."

His infectious smile was also on best friend Mat Gilchrist's mind.

"Was good to see your face today my brother, cant wait to see that smile again."

