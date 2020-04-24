TOM Hanks has got a friend in a Queensland boy who sent a letter to the megastar after being bullied about his name.

Earlier this month Corona De Vries, 8, sent a note to Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson after they spent three weeks recovering from COVID-19 on the Gold Coast.

The boy told the star in a letter attained by 7News that he loved his name but kids at school would call him coronavirus.

"I get very sad and angry when people call me this," Corona wrote.

A response was delivered to the boy earlier this week, in which Hanks said "thank you for being such a good friend"

"Friends make their friends feel good when they are down," Hanks wrote in a note attained by 7News.

"Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better.

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona, like the ring around the sun, a crown."

Tom Hanks wrote to a boy named Corona. Picture: 7 News

Tom Hanks gifts beloved typewriter to Gold Coast boy. Picture: @tomhanks/Instagram

The eight-year-old also received a Smith & Corona brand typewriter that he had taken on the trip to Australia with him.

"Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back."

Originally published as Hanks' sweet letter to bullied Qld boy