Hannah’s family reveals footprint left

The family of Hannah Clarke have revealed that her body was so badly burned the only thing that remained was a single footprint which they want to become a symbol of the fight against domestic violence.

Speaking in a raw and emotional interview with Nine's A Current Affair Hannah's parents Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke and her brother Nathaniel gave an insight into her life and the lengths she went to protect her children from their father.

Suzanne revealed that Hannah feared her estranged husband Rowan Baxter would kill her and asked her mum last week: "What happens to my babies if he kills me?"

Hannah's mum was unequivocal in her assessment of Baxter, saying simply "he was evil".

The family, distraught at times, praised the police and said they wanted more action to be taken to battle domestic violence.

"The system's broken," said Nathaniel, adding that Hannah and her three children were "the best humans".

During the moving interview, host Tracey Grimshaw was reduced to tears.

Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed by Rowan Baxter when he set their car on fire.

The 31-year-old mum and her children Laianah, 6, Aaliyah, 4, and Trey, 3, died on Wednesday after Rowan Baxter attacked them.

The family was setting out of the school run in the Brisbane suburb of Camp Hill when Baxter approached the car and sat in the passenger seat.

Baxter then set the car on fire, with a witness reporting Ms Clarke jumped out of the car yelling, "He's poured petrol on me".

The three children died at the scene, with their mother taken to hospital before succumbing to her injuries later that night.

Baxter was declared dead at the scene, reportedly dying from self-inflicted injuries.

A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw was brought to tears during the interview.

NOT ALL ABUSE IS PHYSICAL

Ms Clarke's mum, Suzanne, described how Baxter "manipulated" her daughter Hannah, breached a domestic violence order (DVO) and tried to control her life.

In early January, Baxter was slapped with a DVO by a Brisbane court for kidnapping one of their children and taking her interstate against Hannah's wishes.

The Clarke family have now shed even more light on Ms Clarke's life with the man who murdered her and her children.

"Not all domestic abuse is physical," Nathaniel told the program. The family claimed he stalked Hannah through her mobile and knew where she was at all times.

"She wasn't allowed to wear bikinis, she works in the fitness industry and wasn't allowed to wear shorts. She had to cover up," Suzanne said.

"In the beginning we thought he was a prude, but in hindsight we know there was more to it than that. He was controlling. It was Rowan's way or the highway."

"She had to grovel and then he would forgive her. She was petrified".

"He could manipulate her. The night before he killed them he was on the phone to the children crying and she hung up or the children hung up she said to me 'Mum I feel so bad for him'.

"She was concerned he would kill her," her mother said.

"She said to me 'What happens to my babies if he kills me?'"

FOOTPRINT ALL THAT REMAINED

The family told Grimshaw that Hannah suffered burns to 97 per cent of her body.

"My sister was so badly burnt that the soles of her feet were only part of her body that weren't burnt. They couldn't even get a hand print or anything from her," said Nathaniel.

"So we want the symbol of her foot to be a symbol for her and her legacy. We want to try and start something to help women who are in this situation who have suffered domestic abuse, mentally, physically, sexually."

The family said they wanted to call the movement "Small Steps for Hannah."

This footprint is one of the few things left of Hannah Clarke who suffered burns to 97 per cent of her body.

Towards the end of the interview Grimshaw remarked that the family had an image of the footprint and a necklace of Hannah's with them. Suzanne wore the necklance around her neck.

"You have a footprints and a necklace. It's not enough," Grimshaw said.

"Not at all," said Suzanne. "Not when on Sunday I was cooking with Aaliyah and on Saturday when we were at Sea World.

"She was strong to the very end," she said through tears.

"He was a monster," said Nathaniel.

"But don't get caught up in the hate. Just spread Hannah's love as far as you can."

