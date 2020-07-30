Hanson’s One Nation locks in five Coast candidates

Pauline Hanson in Townsville to endorse her One Nation Candidate for Thuringowa, Troy Thompson. Photo: Alix Sweeney

One Nation will make its presence felt on the Sunshine Coast during the state election, contesting five seats in the region.

With less than 100 days until Queenslanders return to the polls, Pauline Hanson's One Nation has confirmed the Coast seats it is eyeing off: Buderim, Glass House, Kawana, Ninderry and Caloundra.

State campaign co-ordinator Neil Symes said the party had a "plan to fast track overdue infrastructure" on the Coast.

"There are multiple, shovel ready projects here on the Sunshine Coast that has been promised by both major parties, but to date, none of them have started," Mr Symes said.

"The Bruce Highway has increasingly become a carpark as a result of the population boom throughout the region, especially in the southern part of the Sunshine Coast which is why One Nation supports the six-lane upgrade between Caboolture and Caloundra.

"Locals in railway towns have been promised the duplication of the railway line between Beerburrum and Nambour for decades, but it's never been delivered.

"If Queensland is to borrow money in the wake of this pandemic, it should be loaned based on genuine infrastructure projects that will alleviate traffic and improve the lifestyles of Sunshine Coast residents."

The candidates:

Caloundra: Luke Poland

Glass House: Graeme Campbell

Buderim: Joyce Hosking

Ninderry: Frank Weijers

Kawana: Lyn Moussalli

One Nation contested eight Sunshine Coast seats at the 2017 Queensland Election.

Then candidate for Buderim Steve Dickson nabbed 28.57 per cent of votes, the party's largest for any Coast seat, coming second to Brent Mickelberg.

The former Buderim MP resigned as One Nation's Queensland leader in April 2019 after the high-profile US strip club scandal.

He faced intense public scrutiny after footage that was secretly filmed was released which showed Mr Dickson making derogatory comments and touching a dancer.

In February this year he nominated as an independent candidate for Division 7 of the Sunshine Coast Council, but he was unsuccessful.