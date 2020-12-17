Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
A man will face court after police located unprescribed Viagra during a search of his vehicle. File Photo.
News

HARD LUCK: Kingaroy man faces court after police find Viagra

Holly Cormack
17th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KINGAROY man will face court next year after police located unprescribed erectile dysfunction pills in his vehicle on Monday.

At 12pm on December 14, police intercepted a Peugeot sedan on William Street at Kingaroy.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located the little blue pills, which the 41-year-old driver failed to provide a prescription for.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11 charged with the alleged unlawful possession of a controlled drug.

More Stories

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our health workers stressed and burned out, survey shows

        Premium Content Our health workers stressed and burned out, survey shows

        Health Queensland’s health workers are stressed and burned out, with many complaining the past year has cost them their health.

        Kingaroy Grinch steals decorations off town Christmas tree

        Premium Content Kingaroy Grinch steals decorations off town Christmas tree

        Crime Police have dealt with a young boy who damaged several Kingaroy businesses and...

        Alleged Kingaroy thieves sink stolen quad bike in quarry

        Premium Content Alleged Kingaroy thieves sink stolen quad bike in quarry

        News INVESTIGATIONS are continuing after alleged thieves cut open a fence surrounding a...

        Murgon police discover guns hidden in wall during rural raid

        Premium Content Murgon police discover guns hidden in wall during rural raid

        News Police have charged a man following the discovery of drugs and several firearms...