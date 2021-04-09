‘Hardened criminal’ jailed after crime spree, out by Monday

A man was given a final chance for redemption following a six month crime spree in Kingaroy. File Photo.

A repeat offender was given a final chance to change his ways after racking up a colossal list of charges last year, including possessing an impressive collection of tainted property and unlawfully using a motor vehicle.

Fronting Kingaroy Magistrates Court via video link, Nicholas Wayne Swan, 27, pleaded guilty to a broad range of charges committed between May 27 and October 20 last year.

Starting on May 27, 2020, Swan was charged with the unlawful possession of cannabis and drug utensils, including three glass pipes and a water pipe, as well as a notepad, electric scales and clip sealed bags reasonably suspected of being used for a drug offence.

On June 13, he was found in possession of a glass pipe used in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug at Kingaroy.

On June 15 he was found in possession of methamphetamine and obstructing a police officer at Kingaroy.

On September 6, he was charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle after being caught driving it down Youngman street without the consent of the owner.

On Sept 10, he unlawfully entered the yard of a dwelling on Haly Street, and re-entering the same yard again three days later.

On October 7, Swan was charged with receiving tainted property, with police locating an Apple iPad and Makita circular saws.

On October 20, he was again charged with receiving tainted property, this time mobile phones, power tools, jumper leads, laptop bags, motorbike helmet, electrical equipment, an Esky and an Xbox.

Swan also pleaded guilty to a breaking his bail conditions on three occasions, as well as driving unlicensed on four occasions.

“It's impossible to view this conduct as anything other than a hardened criminal,” Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

“Wantonly going about taking drugs and stealing and being involved in the theft of property, so you can feed your drug habit after accumulating 13 pages of history.

“People don't want you in society, they want me to lock you up forever.”

Drawing the court's attention to the defendant’s history, police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Swan has faced 15 previous convictions for the unlawfully use of a motor vehicles.

Sergeant Gangemi also noted the defendant was on a six month suspended jail sentence while some of the offences were committed, submitting he be sentenced to 12 months behind bars with the suspended sentence activated cumulatively.

The defendant was represented by Bonnie Djordjevic.

“It's accepted his history is not good,” Miss Djordjevic said.

“He has been exposed to drugs, alcohol and domestic violence in the household and by other family members from a very young age.

‘He describes his upbringing as quite rough, and started using drugs himself from the age of 13 or 14.”

For the receiving tainted property offences, Magistrate Sinclair sentenced Swan to 12 months imprisonment.

For the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for 12 months.

For each offence of driving unlicensed, he was sentenced to one month in prison and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for six months.

For the obstruct, where he “struggled with the police who were attempting to do a COVID test”, the magistrate sentenced Swan to three months in prison.

For each bail act offence he was sentenced to one month in prison.

For all unregistered and uninsured offences, as well as the trespasses, he was convicted and not punished.

“I've made the (prison sentences) concurrent rather than the cumulative to reflect some degree of co-operation, even though the majority of these offences were committed while on bail and while subject to a suspended sentence,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

In relation to the suspended sentence, the magistrate activated it and ordered it be served in full and cumulatively, making a head sentence of 18 months.

Having already spent six months in presentence custody, Swan’s parole release date was scheduled for Monday April 12.

“People don’t think that prisoners can rehabilitate themselves, but you’ll get a chance to prove that they’re wrong,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“If you don’t, you’ll end up spending the rest of your life in custody.



“Simply put, if you take drugs again, you're going back to prison.”