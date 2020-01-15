Harry and William’s ‘furious row’

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is reportedly at an all-time low - despite the pair hitting back at suggestions Wills "bullied" his brother out of the royal family.

Relations between the princes are "tense and deeply damaged" following a series of furious rows, according to The Sun.

The brothers' bond has not recovered since a falling-out just before the two families appeared together in public with baby Archie for the first time last year.

They were all pictured at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day - in which William and Harry both played - held at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire in July 2019.

Tensions between the pair have grown since, with Wills accusing Harry of "changing" and "speaking rudely to staff".

The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day was baby Archie’s first public appearance in July last year. Picture: Getty Images.

A senior royal source said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking to see just how damaged William and Harry's relationship has become.

"They'll always love each other as brothers, but right now things have never been so bad. William feels betrayed and let down by Harry.

"Harry feels like William and Kate never gave Meghan a chance. And now they're leaving the country in this state."

Harry and William’s relationship has apparently been fractured for many months. Picture: AP.

This week, the Queen reluctantly gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle her blessing to step back from royal life. Picture: Getty Images.

On Monday the brothers put on a united front for the first time in months to deny claims "bullying" by William had helped to drive Harry and Meghan from the family.

A source told The Times of Wills' behaviour: "If you are Meghan and Harry and you've had two years of constantly being told your place, constantly bullied as they would see it, constantly being told what you can't do, Meghan has been thinking, 'This is just nuts. Why would anyone put up with this?'."

While sources concede that the brothers are no longer close, they were both furious at yesterday's claims of bullying.

In a joint statement before the summit, Wills and Harry said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

A source close to the brothers added: "It's not ideal but this statement should show they are often on the same page."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have accused rival palaces of stirring up hate against them in an es­calation of the 'War of the Windsors'.

The Sun can reveal the Sussexes believe courtiers at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House are responsible for a series of leaks portraying them as difficult and divas.

It has created a toxic atmosphere between Harry and his embattled father Prince Charles.

A source close to Harry and Meghan revealed: "They have not been able to trust people working within Buckingham Palace or Clarence House for some time.

"The old conservative brigade has been out to get them for some time and they're well aware of that."

Harry and Meghan are apparently aware of leaks coming from within Buckingham Palace and Clarence House walls. Picture: Getty Images.

The source continued: "There's a feeling Charles should have stepped in here, got the family and the courtiers behind them and stopped all this backbiting."

The Sun revealed in November 2018 that Harry was splitting with his brother by moving from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor with Meghan.

A month later we told how Harry "went mental" at William after the prince suggested his brother was rushing into marrying Meghan.

A source said: "William told his brother they knew nothing about her background, her intentions, what she was really like.

"He just wanted to stress that becoming part of the royal family is a massive undertaking and the pressure and scrutiny is unrelenting. Was Meghan the right one?"

Harry "accused his brother of trying to finish his romance before it had begun" and their relationship is said to have "not really recovered" since.

In April, Harry broke with convention by arriving separately to William and Kate for an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. He was seen speaking to the Duchess and cousin Zara Tindall, but not his brother.

Relations seemed to have improved around the birth of baby Archie in May, with William saying he was "absolutely thrilled" for the new arrival and welcoming Harry to "the sleep deprivation society".

However, the Cambridges did not meet their new nephew for another two months. Kate and Meghan are also said to have clashed over the way the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Kensington Palace staff.

Kate is reported to have snapped: "That's unacceptable, they're my staff and I speak to them." By contrast, Harry felt the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not welcoming of Meghan.

Our insider added: "Harry used to be so close to Kate as well, but that became difficult following her fallout with Meghan."

In June, Harry and Meghan officially split from the Royal Foundation, their shared charity with William and Kate.

Harry finally came clean about the rift with his brother in October during his and Meghan's controversial ITV interview with journalist and pal Tom Bradby.

He said: "Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens.

"But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly … as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

