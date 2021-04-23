Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Harry speaks for first time since funeral

by Lexie Cartwright
23rd Apr 2021 12:33 PM

Prince Harry has spoken for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral, lending his voice to a charitable campaign video where he paid tribute to his grandfather.

The 36-year-old, who returned to the UK for the first time in more than a year for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service on Saturday, is heard narrating an African Parks video, in recognition of Earth Day.

The non-for-profit conservation organisation, of which Harry is president, released their Hope Starts Here video, with Harry heard talking about the importance of biodiversity in African communities.

Harry released a press statement alongside the video, where he honoured Philip - also a fierce conservationist.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry were thought to be very close. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Philip and Prince Harry were thought to be very close. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy," Harry said.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold - but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life."

Harry flew back to the US on Tuesday to be with his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, just a day before the Queen's 95th birthday.

He spent nine days in the UK, which was his first time he'd been back home since he and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

It is expected Harry will return to the UK in July to stand by his brother Prince William at the unveiling of Princess Diana statue, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Africa has always held a close place in Harry's heart, with the prince having previously referred to it as his "second home".

When Meghan first came into his life in 2016, they spent their third date in Botswana and say this is where they fell in love.

They returned a year later for Meghan's 36th birthday, and later shared a rare photo of their trip which showed them equipping elephants with satellite collars.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in Botswana in 2017. Picture: Instagram @sussexroyal
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in Botswana in 2017. Picture: Instagram @sussexroyal

Harry also chose a diamond from Botswana as the centrepiece of Meghan's engagement ring, which also features diamonds from Princess Diana's ring.

Originally published as Harry speaks for first time since funeral

More Stories

editors picks prince harry and meghan markle prince philip funeral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango Youth Member eager to fight for regional voices

        Premium Content Nanango Youth Member eager to fight for regional voices

        Community Fresh from parliament, meet the budding politician working hard to bring a voice to regional Queenslanders.

        Nanango man charged after serious assault on an elderly man

        Premium Content Nanango man charged after serious assault on an elderly man

        Crime A drunken argument ended in a court date for a Nanango man after an elderly person...

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Hartwig ‘relieved and excited’ Pumpkin Festival is a go

        Premium Content Hartwig ‘relieved and excited’ Pumpkin Festival is a go

        Offbeat Festival brass last week said the future of this year’s event remained “murky”...