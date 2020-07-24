’Have a plan B’: Burnett police issue caution to tired drivers

WARNING AGAINST FATIGUE: Eidsvold Senior Constable Geoff Price is reminding drivers to be cautious on rural roads. Picture: File

WARNING AGAINST FATIGUE: Eidsvold Senior Constable Geoff Price is reminding drivers to be cautious on rural roads. Picture: File

EIDSVOLD police are warning against the dangers of driver fatigue, after a 19-year-old man escaped with his life when he rolled his car off the Burnett Hwy.

Senior constable Geoff Price recalled attending the single vehicle crash involving the young Eidsvold man in the early hours of July 18.

"The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it veered off the road and rolled a number of times along the Burnett Hwy, 7kms south of Eidsvold around 2.30am," he said.

"The driver was alleged to have been travelling to Eidsvold from Gayndah at the time of the crash."

According the police, the man was able to extricate himself from the car, and made his way to Eidsvold hospital after he was given a lift by a car passing by.

Police were called to investigate the scene once the driver was assessed for minor injuries, including crazes, cuts and bruising.

Preliminary investigations showed driver fatigue was the contributing factor to crash, with speed, drugs, and alcohol not involved.

"This is a timely reminder to all drivers to plan their trips and have a plan B just in case," Constable Price said.

"Ensure you take adequate rest stops if you're driving for long distances, and that you're well rested before you think of driving.

"The majority of crashes involving fatigue occur within 10km of the intended destination and they're not always in early hours of the morning.

"Regardless of what time you plan on driving, make sure you're adequately rested."

Sleepiness contributes to 20-30 per cent of all deaths and severe injuries on the road according to the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety (CARRS) Queensland.

Fatalities on rural roads have increased this year, with North Burnett police urging residents to remind themselves of the 'fatal five' dangers when driving.

Speeding, drink and drug driving, no seatbelts, distractions, and driver fatigue are the five behaviours that lead to, or cause serious traffic incidents or death according to the Queensland Police Service.

CARRS research shows the relative risk of dying as a result of a fatigue related crash in rural areas of Queensland is 13.5 times higher than the risk in urban areas.