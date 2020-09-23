Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
Tasmania Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.
News

Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

by Annie McCann
23rd Sep 2020 8:22 PM

TASMANIA Police have asked the public to help after two 14-year-old school girls went missing earlier today.

The police said in a Facebook post Collegiate Middle School girls Madeline "Maddie" Dixon and Molly Martin were last seen leaving the Hobart campus in their school uniform at 8.45am.

Have you seen Madeline Dixon and Molly Martin? Both girls are 14 years of age and were last seen leaving Collegiate...

Posted by Tasmania Police on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Have you seen Madeline and Molly?

madeline dixon missing child molly martin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        Premium Content Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

        News A young Nanango resident living a rare genetic disease has turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a life-changing assistance dog. FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN HELP HERE:

        Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        Premium Content Firefighters en route to blaze near Kingaroy

        News FIREFIGHTER’S are currently responding to a reported fire near Kingaroy.

        Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Kingaroy driver injured in single-vehicle crash

        News A KINGAROY driver has been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle...

        Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Premium Content Burnett man to face court on child abuse material charges

        Crime John Joseph Beltrame accused of having child exploitation material