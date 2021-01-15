HAVE YOU SEEN ROBERT? Police seeks help to find missing man

Robert Weber was last seen on January 6 at the Kilkivan Hotel. File Photo.

Robert Weber was last seen on January 6 at the Kilkivan Hotel. File Photo.

Police are seeking community assistance to help locate Robert Weber, a 58-year-old Deagon man, reported missing from Kilkivan.

He was last seen around 8.30am on January 6 at the Kilkivan Hotel, after leaving in a white Ford Falcon sedan with his dog. Robert was planning to arrive at Dululu (Rockhampton) the following day, but has not been seen since.

Police have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition and the length of time he has been missing.

Robert (pictured) is described as caucasian in appearance, approximately 177cm tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100053396 within the online suspicious activity form.