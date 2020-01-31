HAVE YOUR SAY: Future of Burnett water to be discussed

UP FOR DISCUSSION: Water issues such as the future of the South Burnett’s dams, including Boondooma Dam, will be looked at in the study. Photo: Chloe Blinco

UP FOR DISCUSSION: Water issues such as the future of the South Burnett’s dams, including Boondooma Dam, will be looked at in the study. Photo: Chloe Blinco

AS PART of the $2 million Burnett Water Feasibility Study being conducted by the State Government, the South Burnett Council will assist by hosting public consultations over the coming months.

Last year the company conducting the study, Jacobs, travelled to the South Burnett to meet with major stakeholders one on one.

It is now in the process of putting together a draft strategic business case.

In late March, Jacobs will consult with the community and all water users on this draft business case at public consultations across the region.

It will ensure it has the right information in the plan, and give community members an opportunity to share their knowledge and ideas.

Council has invited all residents and interested parties to attend a public information and registration evening on Wednesday, February 12, at the Kingaroy RSL from 5.30–7pm.

Community consultation meetings will take place on the following days:

Murgon: 10am–noon, Monday, March 16, at the Murgon RSL.

Blackbutt: 10am–noon, Tuesday, March 17, at the Blackbutt Town Hall.

Kingaroy: 10am–noon, Wednesday, March 18, at the Kingaroy Town Hall.

After each public meeting, Jacobs will be available to talk to individual water users or groups from 12.30–3.30pm.

It is essential for water users to register to attend sessions in advance so the Jacobs team can develop a meeting schedule for those wanting to speak to the team one on one.

Council said the consultation results, including the public’s views and feedback, would be considered and used to support subsequent development of a preliminary business case, which is intended for completion by July 2020.

It will represent the conclusion of the currently funded work, and then the second stage of the study will develop a short-list of preferred options for the North and South Burnett Council areas.

In developing the short-list, consideration will be given to the technical feasibility, concept design, cost and social, economic and environmental assessments with further consultation to occur during development of the preliminary business case.

You can register your interest by emailing your contact details to waterstudy@southburnett.qld.gov.au or call council’s customer service team on 0741 899 100.