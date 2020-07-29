Menu
9 - Peanut Silos
HAVE YOUR SAY: Museum signage makeover

Holly Cormack
29th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
SOUTH Burnett Regional Council is calling upon members of the community to select six iconic photographs, which will features on the windows of Kingaroy Heritage Museum.

The project will see the upgrade of signage throughout the Kingaroy Information Art and Heritage Precinct including the outdoor interpretative area, which will give the precinct a new vibrant look.

The chosen images will be converted into window skins - visible from Haly Street - and the SBRC has invited the community to make the difficult descision of narrowing 12 iconic photos down to six.

“The Kingaroy Heritage Museum carries the themes of Power, People and Peanuts,” Mayor Brett Otto said.

“To compliment the peanut silos across the road, peanut farming has been chosen as the theme for the images.”

“Council is asking the community to vote for their favourite images with the six most popular photos being enlarged and turned into window skins.”

The 12 different peanut farming images, which are displayed below, can also be viewed at the Kingaroy Heritage Museum from July 21 till July 29, and at Kingaroy Library from July 30 to August 6.

Funding received through Round 3 of the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland (W4Q) program will be put toward the project.

For more information or to cast your vote, contact Council’s Property team on 4189 9100

or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

1 - Peanut Farms
2 - Peanut Farms
3 - Peanut Planting
4 - Peanut Harvesting
5 - Peanut Thrashing
6 - Peanut Thrashing
7 - Peanut Stooks
8 - Peanut Stooks
9 - Peanut Silos
10 - Peanut Silos
11 - Silos take delivery
12 - Silos take delivery
council heritage museum kingaroy south burnett regional council
