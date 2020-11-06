Hawks push for NBL to reinstate ‘Illawarra’ name

Hawks launch campaign to restore Illawarra name to the foundation NBL club

The Hawks have launched a bold "Illawarra Proud" campaign as they seek to restore Illawarra to the name of the foundation NBL club.

The franchise's supporter base were left fuming when the league and new owners opted to rebrand and remove "Illawarra" from the logo.

After months of discontent with the decision from the Hawks' fans, the club has decided to listen and push for change.

"Illawarra Proud" is seeking to attract 4379 members on top of significant support from the local business community to convince the NBL to return the club's name to the Illawarra Hawks.

"But we need the support of the Illawarra community to achieve this," Hawks co-owner and president Dorry Kordahi said.

"Our message to the people of the Illawarra region is simple.

"Make 'Illawarra Proud' and support the club as it heads into an exciting era under new ownership and management.

"We are striving for 4379 members, a symbolic number for the club as it represents 43 consecutive seasons in the league since our establishment in 1979.

"We need both to ensure that we are here for another 43 seasons.

"The NBL has indicated that it will only consider restoring Illawarra to the club's name if there is sufficient support from the local community.

"It's time to show pride and get behind our campaign to put the Illawarra back into the Hawks."

Hawks head coach Brian Goorjian believes it is important for the club to maintain its identity that dates back decades.

Goorjian has spoken with countless fans since joining the club and has gained a strong understanding of why "Illawarra" means so much to so many people.

"The Illawarra is part of the history of this club, the only foundation club to have competed in every season of the NBL since its inception in 1979," Goorjian said.

"The Hawks identity is ingrained in the Illawarra. It was clear to me when I first played in the NBL back in 1984 and has been reinforced to me since I joined the Hawks as coach this year.

"I returned to the NBL because I believe this club has an exciting future and the fans deserve success. I know how much the people of the Illawarra care about this club and what it stands for.

"It's now time for us all to show the NBL that we have not just a proud history but a long and sustainable future."

Hawks fan can show their support by purchasing a Hawks membership at am.ticketmaster.com/thehawks, including supporter packages from just $79.

