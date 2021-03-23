Jarryd Hayne’s private calls after sex assault revealed

They're the covert police phone taps that helped convict Jarryd Hayne and now they can be heard for the first time.

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne's spectacular fall from grace was completed on Monday when he was told he was set to be jailed after being found guilty of sexual assault.

During the course of his seven-day trial in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court, the crown prosecution played a series of phone calls to Hayne's phone in which he talked about the claims made against him by the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons.

While they were played to the court, they can only now be heard for the first time after Judge Helen Syme released them to the media.

A jury on Monday afternoon found Hayne guilty of sexually assaulting the woman when he performed oral and digital sex on her without her consent inside her Fletcher home, on Newcastle's outskirts on September 30, 2018.

In the first call which was played to the court, NRL integrity unit chief investigator Karyn Murphy leaves a message on the former Parramatta and Gold Coast fullback's phone, telling him that she wanted to discuss a matter.

Ms Murphy left the message on the afternoon of November 15 - about six weeks following the incident and after the victim's family had urged her to make a complaint to the NRL.

Several hours later, unknown to him, Hayne was caught by a police sting talking to an unnamed male about the allegations which were made to the governing body.

"That sheila went to the NRL," Hayne is heard saying.

"Yeah, (journalist Danny Weidler) messaged me, (journalist Phil Rothfield) was chasing Beave (Hayne's manager Wayne Beavis)."

Hayne goes on to tell the other man that the woman was a "weirdo" and "cuckoo".

Then, another two hours later, he receives a phone call from former NSW Origin teammate Mitchell Pearce where they further talk about the allegations against him.

A court has heard that Jarryd Hayne will be sentenced to prison after being found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

"You under the pump? ... Who's this sheila coming out saying something about ya?" Mr Pearce asks Hayne.

Hayne gives Mr Pearce the woman's name and asks if any of his Newcastle Knights teammates might know her.

The jury accepted the woman's evidence that she withdrew her consent because Hayne had a taxi waiting outside to take him back to Sydney.

"I was in Newie, I was like 'oh I'll pop in on the way home'," Hayne said,

"So I did that and then f***ing she was filthy cause the cab was out the front.

"I said 'oh well mate, I'm only going to be here for, you know, a short time'. She just wigged out. And then like I watched a bit of the grand final with her old girl."

The jury was played two more phone tapes, both of which came from the same conversation with another unnamed male.

During the trial, crown prosecutor Brian Costello told the court that Hayne felt "entitled to just force himself upon her".

Mr Costello then pointed to Hayne's comments in that conversation, during which he described the woman as a "young cow" and an "idiot".

"But you could tell she's f***ing mate, just a weirdo mate, you know a young cow just carrying on," Hayne tells the other man.

"Like she's f***ing texting me. I think she started to like me or something. Then because I brushed her, f***ing blowing up."

Jarryd Hayne has said he will appeal his conviction. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles.

When the man asked if she had been texting him lately Hayne replied: "Nah, after that night, like I was just like, whatever, bye.

"And then, umm, cause I didn't, you know what I mean. Like didn't really speak to her face, she was filthy."

He also added: "You know, you know, f***ing, you speak to them for a bit, they get attached and they think f***ing. Well mate you f***ing messaged me off Instagram, you idiot. Like Snapchat and that.

"And then cause I've flicked her, she's blown up."

Hayne said outside court on Monday that he will appeal his conviction.

He will appear before a sentence hearing at Newcastle District Court on May 6.

He is facing a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in prison and Judge Syme told the court on Monday that a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Hayne's private calls after sex assault