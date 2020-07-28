‘He needs help’: Second chance for drug offender

Magistrate Sinclair says we would rather rehabilitate rather than convict Mr Flood, after he was found with cannabis, methylamphetamine, a glass pipe, a bong, plastic scale, testosterone and dianabol.

Magistrate Sinclair says we would rather rehabilitate rather than convict Mr Flood, after he was found with cannabis, methylamphetamine, a glass pipe, a bong, plastic scale, testosterone and dianabol.

A MAN facing numerous drug charges has been given a second chance, after Magistrate Andrew Sinclair decided he needed help.

“He has committed a lot of drug offences while on bail for drug offences,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“It seems like his drug use is getting a bit out of control. He needs help.”

Over a number of days in April, Joshua Flood has been found with a variety of drugs and drug utensils including cannabis, methylamphetamine, a glass pipe, a bong, plastic scale, testosterone and dianabol.

Pleading guilty before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, Flood faced a total of nine charges including:

One count of commit public nuisance

One count of possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used

One count of possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used

One count of possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used

Two counts of possessing dangerous drugs

Two counts of possessing dangerous drugs

One count of driving while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva drive motor vehicle, tram, train or vessel

Flood’s defence lawyer said that his clients drug use can be attributed to his deteriorating mental health.

“He is essentially self-medicating with Cannabis,” he said.

Flood allegedly turned to cannabis after finding prescription medication made him feel numb.

He has been put on probation for a period of 12 months for all charges, with the condition that he take part in counselling, attend relevant programs as directed, and submit regular to urine testing.

“Instead of convict you I’d rather rehabilitate you,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three months, starting July 20.

His conviction was recorded.