Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
News

‘He was lucky he got away’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 10:20 AM
QUICK-THINKING truck drivers prevented a car fire from spreading into nearby bushland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Calliope River Rd just before 3pm Thursday where they found a Land Rover Discovery "well engulfed".

Westowe Rural Fire Brigade first officer Danny Devers said the fire which had spread to a grass area could have been a lot worse.

"It could have potentially got away into the forest," Mr Devers said.

"When we got there and there was a whole heap of Keetah trucks - they got their extinguishers out and got a lot of the grass fire down.

"They slowed it down which was good."

Fire fighters at the scene of a car fire in West Stowe on Calliope River Road on January 2.
He said the car fire was started by an electrical fault.

"The driver pulled over because he could smell burning and see smoke coming from under the dash," he said.

"He was lucky he got away."

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire ban for Gladstone has been extended until January 10, 7am.

 

The flames from the car fire spread to grass right near bushlands.
Gladstone Observer

