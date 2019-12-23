Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Heart-warming engagement on the ice rink

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a winter wonderland on the ice skating rink for a Gladstone couple who got engaged last week.

Tye Baldwin proposed to Meg Osmond at the place where their relationship began.

"It was our first date," Mr Baldwin said. "It's just come to our one year."

Although the couple have only dated for a short time, it was easy to break the ice.

"She made me happy and she was everything I was wanting in a future fiance and wife," Mr Baldwin said.

Unlike some of the ice skaters, it hadn't slipped Miss Osmond's mind the couple had picked out a ring only a month or so ago.

"I didn't know when he was actually going to propose," she said.

The meaning behind the proposal was enough to melt her heart.

"I didn't think he even remembered it was on the same date as the 17th of December when we met the year before," she said.

 

As for the wedding, they're unlikely to go with ice skating.

"I picture a backyard wedding with friends and family, nothing too big or too exciting," Miss Osmond said.

engagement ice-skating rink love relationship
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kumbia too strong for brave Nanango opponent

        premium_icon Kumbia too strong for brave Nanango opponent

        Cricket Competition resumed for the 11th round of the South Burnett B Grade Cricket with Kumbia hosting Nanango.

        Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        premium_icon Your guide to what is open over Christmas

        News Don’t get caught out – here’s what’s open over Christmas and where to find Boxing...

        ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        premium_icon ULTIMATE GIFT: Rain forecast for Christmas Day

        Weather Forecaster reveals when North and South Burnett to get thunderstorms and rain.

        South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

        premium_icon South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

        Cricket Four South Burnett u14’s represented Wide Bay at the 2019 Queensland Cricket State...