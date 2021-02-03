HEART-WARMING: MP finds missing man’s dog safe and sound

Nessie the Bull Arab will soon be reunited with Robert Weber. Photo/Tony Perrett.

An incredible 25 days after Robert Weber and his dog disappeared from Kilkivan Hotel, Nessie the Bull Arab has been located safe and sound.

After finding Mr Weber one week ago (January 24) near a dam on his property, Gympie MP Tony Perrett said he’d been keeping a close eye out for Nessie when she miraculously wandered up to the main house.

“We’d be keeping an eye out for the dog, because she never followed him when he left the car,” Mr Perrett said.

“And then late Sunday afternoon, the dog just wandered into the homestead on the property. Where it’s been, who knows?”

Mr Weber became lost after his vehicle become bogged on a road he was unfamiliar with at Kilkivan earlier this year. He remained at his car with his dog for three days before running out of water.

He left on foot and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms.

Police called off their search for the 58-year-old Narangba man after a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions in the Kilkivan area.

Mr Perret said after spending nearly a month fending for herself, Nessie had lost a fair bit of body fat, but she is otherwise healthy and happy.

“She was still lively and strong given the time she’d been out in the bush - even though she’d lost a fair bit of body weight,” he said.

“Nothing's really wrong with her, so she must have been finding bits and pieces to eat. And after three weeks she was very pleased to see a human again.”

Mr Perret said Robert was thrilled to receive the call that Nessie had been found safe and the two will be reunited shortly.

