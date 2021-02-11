‘Heartbreaking’: CQ couple battling rare diseases

Chucky Saelow in hospital after surgery on his left leg.

Ten fighters from Snake Pit Gym are clocking up the kilometres to help a Rockhampton couple beset by rare forms of disease.

Chakkri "Chucky" Saelow is recovering from marathon surgery in which half his knee, 14cm of the femur and a large section of the muscle in his left leg were removed after he was diagnosed with pseudomyogenic hemangioendothelioma.

It is a rare cancer, with only three other cases in Queensland in the past 50 years.

Meanwhile, his wife Carina suffers from Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome, a chronic condition that affects one in 36,000 people and is characterised by the abnormal growth of both benign and cancerous tumours and cysts in the body.

She currently has more than 20 brain tumours, spinal tumours and a cancer in her kidney.

Carina also needs surgery but Chucky's operation had to take priority.

Members of Snake Pit Gym have launched the "Run 4 Chucky" fundraiser for Chakkri 'Chucky" Saelow and his wife Carina.

Their plight inspired Snake Pit Gym owner Torin O'Brien and fellow fighters David Evans, Chantelle Seaman, Alisha Lorraway, Brad Dyer, Anna Umba, Thomas Wilkins, Andy Wise, Luke Ruddick and Jake Doro to launch the "Run 4 Chucky" fundraiser.

They are looking to secure individual and business sponsorship for every kilometre they run in February.

It is a personal crusade for the team, who were all training with Chucky and helping him get ready for his debut Muay Thai fight when the symptoms of his cancer first appeared.

Torin said Chucky was deep into his preparations when he started experiencing pain in his left knee.

It got progressively worse before scans revealed the sinister cause in July.

Chucky and Carina Saelow were married on September 21, 2020.

Torin said it was a devastating blow for the couple, who married on September 21, 2020, just days before Chucky started a five-week stint of radiation.

That had little impact on the cancer, which was eating out the bone in his femur, so they decided to have the surgery.

Torin said the 10-strong contingent was determined to do what it could to help.

Carina has two children, aged nine and 12, and they have relocated to Brisbane to be closer to Chucky, who faces a long road to recovery.

Chucky has been unable to work at full capacity in the couple's personal training business since June and he and Carina have been doing online PT training in a bid to maintain as many clients as possible.

"It's really heartbreaking what's happening," Torin said.

Chucky Saelow was an accomplished body builder and personal trainer before his cancer diagnosis.

"It's a horrible situation but they're just such a strong couple.

"I'm quite sure they've had to put up pretty much everything they own just to get this initial surgery and the future is a bit of a guessing game.

"We're trying to provide every option possible for people to jump onboard and support us - even if it's just $1 per kilometre, it all counts.

"We know that with every kilometre we run, we raise more money so it's a bit of extra motivation to get out on that road and keep going.

"The more people who are aware of this little fight team running the better. If we can make a few thousand dollars for Chucky and Carina that will make a big difference."

Carina has also set up a GoFundMe page, where she has been providing updates on her husband's progress.

In her most recent, she said Chucky was "one tough man" who was taking the ups and downs in his stride.