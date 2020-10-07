Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

TRAGEDY: Brock Daniels (right) and his uncle Chandler Daniel (left) with an ultrasound images of Brock's unborn twins. Picture: Facebook

TRAGEDY: Brock Daniels (right) and his uncle Chandler Daniel (left) with an ultrasound images of Brock's unborn twins. Picture: Facebook

THE sister of Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel has revealed the heartbreaking details surrounding the horrific rollover that claimed the life of her younger brother.

Taylor Daniel was in contact with her brother just ten minutes before the fatal crash along Dalby Cecil Plains Rd about 10.30pm last night.

Ms Daniel said Brock, his girlfriend, his brother, and his brother's girlfriend were driving when he was speaking with his sister.

"Our brother Chandler wanted to see Brock, so they picked them up from Texas, and they were on their way back to Dalby," she said.

"They were only 20 minutes away when it happened."

Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash, after their vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

Ms Daniel said her brother was thrown out of the rear window during the crash, with ambulance officers desperately trying to revive him along the rural country road for about half an hour.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5. Picture: Facebook

Earlier reports indicated two teenage girls were taken to Dalby Hospital, while a 19-year-old man denied transport.

"The only reason he denied transport was that he didn't want to leave Brock," she said.

"He didn't want to leave his brother behind."

Ms Daniel said her brother had recently discovered he was going to be the father of twins and had already bought "so much stuff" for his children.

"Every ten minutes I'd get a phone call from him about it, with him trying to pick names," she said.

"He was so excited since he got the news maybe five weeks ago."

They had even planned a trip to SeaWorld and MovieWorld today, but now they're waiting for Brock to return back to Bundaberg following an autopsy.

"That can take up to two weeks, so now we just don't know what to do," Ms Daniel said.

"We're just so devastated that we'll never to get to speak to him again."

A GoFundMe page has been started for Brock to raise funds to assist with funeral costs, and ongoing support to his young family who will be growing up without a father.

You can donate to the campaign here.