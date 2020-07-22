Heartbroken business owner arrives to nasty surprise

Heartbroken business owner Tanya Laherty came to work Monday morning and saw a smashed shopfront window. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AFTER recently reopening due to coronavirus lockdowns, a Nanango business has been dealt another setback when its shop front window was smashed sometime between 18-20 July.

CCT footage has allegedly captured a group of youths skylarking outside Luxe Serenity Spar on Drayton Street before they smashed one of the shop front windows.

The shop front window that was smashed at Luxe Serenity Spar in Nanango. (Picture: Contributed)

Luxe Serenity Spar owner Tanya Laherty said it’s heartbreaking.

“We have only just begun to get back into full swing since the lockdown and to have something like this happen is just so frustrating,” Ms Laherty said.

“Myself and all my staff live in this community and have all invested a lot so to come in to work on Monday and see this was very hard.

“It was an expensive inconvenience and as a result we lost half a days trade as we had to clean up all of the glass and replace the window.”

Luxe Serenity Spar has been in Nanango for just over year and services roughly 600 clients.

The force of the impact shattered glass all over the inside of the shop and onto the footpath in the street. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Ms Laherty said the Nanango community has been fantastic in supporting her business, however it is disappointing how many people saw the smashed window without calling police.

“We had a distressing phone call at 7:30am Monday morning notifying us of the damage and the police were only notified once we rang them.

“CCT footage show people stopping, looking at the damage and either getting back in their cars or walking across the road, all before we were notified.

“A primary school boy was riding his scooter to school and called his mum who is a client of ours, who then notified us, so a massive thankyou goes out to that boy.”

The window has since been replaced at the cost of the business and police investigations are ongoing.