Heartland Festival on the hunt for musicians

HEARTLAND SHOUT OUT: Heartland Festival is on the lookout for live musicians for their concert day this year. Pictured is Jill Slack. Picture: Adam McCleery.

HEARTLAND SHOUT OUT: Heartland Festival is on the lookout for live musicians for their concert day this year. Pictured is Jill Slack. Picture: Adam McCleery.

A BOUTIQUE festival is planning on hosting 10 hours of live music for their event, and they're hunting for musicians.

Organisers from Gayndah's Heartland Festival will be diversifying their annual market day, and are holding a special 'Don't Forget the Drought' concert day.

Traditionally held in September, the event endeavours to promote everything great about the region - and they are on the hunt for artists.

They'll be teaming up with talented local musician Eden Smith, to raise money for drought programs in the area.

Heartland Festival's Renee McGilvery said her one goal when she started the event five years ago was to showcase everything local.

"I wanted to promote all things grown, made and produced in the North Burnett," Mrs McGilvery said.

"This year we're going to break it up, and we're planning on putting a concert day on, and this will be a call out."

Whether you play rock 'n' roll, country or pop, the festival is after musicians and bands to play paid gigs.

"It could be a half-hour set, an hour set, and any genre.

"We just want to showcase some fantastic talent."

The planning going into this year's festival was not only to create a day of entertainment, but market it as a weekend social occasion.

"The only way to grow is to change, and we've always wanted to change it into a destination weekend, where people travel to Gayndah.

"If we sell tickets to 500 people, we'd be able to fill up our motels, creating as much tourism as we can.

"We're hoping that the whole North Burnett gets behind us."

The festival will also have local food and market stalls for patrons, and will be held at the Gayndah Showgrounds on September 5.

If you'd be interested in doing a set, please email info@heartlandfestival.com.au, or contact Renee on 0427 755 850 or Eden on 0457 921 100.

Proceeds will be shared equally between Heartland Festival and drought initiatives in the North Burnett.