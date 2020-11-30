Heatwave brings local fire ban to Burnett region
WITH scalding temperatures on the horizon, a local fire ban has been imposed for the Wide Bay Burnett region, starting at 11.55pm tonight (November 30).
Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fires, which have been issued in the designated areas, have been cancelled.
Fires lit for the purpose of cooking or providing warmth are allowed, however they must be used within a barbecue, pizza oven, or fire pit, where the flames cannot escape or cause embers to drift.
Power tools may be used, however the QFES encourages people to exercise extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.
Local Government Areas affected by the ban include:
Bundaberg
Fraser Coast
North Burnett
South Burnett
Cherbourg
Gympie
Sunshine Coast
Noosa
The ban is expected to remain in place until 11.55pm Monday, 7 December.
Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.