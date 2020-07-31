Hefty $1700 fine for repeat driving offender

A KINGAROY man faces an enormous fine, adding up to a total of $1700 after pleading guilty to five driving offences.

According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, ‘unbeknown to police’ Benjamin Hoy was unintentionally charged under the names of Hoy and Whitby on separate occasions. The charges have since been combined and the warrant for Whitby recalled.

On March 21, Hoy was charged after police caught him driving with a relevant drug was prevalent in his saliva. He held a provisional license at the time.

He has received a fine of $350 and a three month disqualification from driving.

On April 10, the 18-year-old was charged after police caught him driving with a relevant drug in his saliva on the D’Aguilar highway at Blackbutt.

For this charge he has received another $350 fine and a three month disqualification from driving.

On June 15, Mr Hoy was charged with driving without a licence and driving with a relevant drug in his system.

For the drug driving charge he has been convicted and fined $500 and received another three month disqualification from driving.

For driving while suspended under 79B, he has been disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

After police found him to be driving without a licence again on July 7, Mr Hoy was convicted and fined $500 and received a further disqualification of three months.

All fines have been referred to SPER.

While the total driving disqualification adds up to a total of three years, Magistrate Sinclair said “if you stay out of trouble and don’t drive in the next two years, you’ll be eligible to have the disqualifications cancelled.”

“I’m taking into account that you’re a young man and you’ll want to get driving again as soon as you can.”