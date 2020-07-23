Prisoners at Townsville correctional centres have racked up more than $100,000 in damages in the last few years but are more well-behaved than any other inmate in the state.

Queensland Corrective Services revealed the Townsville Correctional Complex recorded $45,000 in damages from 2017-18, $48,000 from 2018-19 and $29,000 in the last financial year.

The damages add up to more than $120,000, but it was the centre with the fewest amount of repairs needed.

Prisoners at the Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Borallon Training and Correctional Centre at Ipswich racked up a whopping $435,000 repair bill across the last three financial years.

A close second was Wolston Correctional Centre, just outside of Brisbane, which needed $400,000 in damage repairs.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said damage caused by prisoners was typically limited to damage to furniture, lighting fixtures and televisions.

But he insisted any damage to televisions, which are located in the prisoners' cells, had to be paid from their trust account.

Townsville Correctional Complex. Picture: Evan Morgan

He said the rising cost of repairs could be in part due to the fluctuating number of prisoners as well as "a number of other factors".

The repairs bills come as new figures show there are still well more prisoners than cells, with the latest statistics from June 30 this year revealing there were 8,055 prisoners compared to 6,382 cells.

Queensland Corrective Services said it took any intentional damage seriously and makes every attempt to stop the behaviour.

All incidents were reported to police and some prisoners could be charged with serious offences.

Originally published as Hefty bill tax payers will fork out for jail damages