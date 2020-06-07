Newborn bub killed in Central Queensland Bruce Highway smash

RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.

UPDATE SUNDAY 11.50AM: A NEWBORN baby has died in tragic circumstances after a crash on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay yesterday.

Police have confirmed that just before 3.30pm a man and woman were travelling on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence when their car struck a guard rail.

The woman, who was pregnant, was flown to Rockhampton Hospital and just before 7pm, gave birth.

Tragically, the child died a few hours later

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE, 5.55PM: Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi, about 75 miles north of Rockhampton.

A single vehicle had left the highway and crashed into a bridge guard rail, damaging the vehicle and leaving a man and woman in their 20s with minor injuries.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived at the scene and helped paramedics in stabilising the two patients before they were both airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A rescue helicopter has been called to airlift two people to hospital following a car crash on the Bruce Highway, south of St Lawrence.

At 3.13pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the highway.

Reports suggest the car crashed into a guard rail while travelling over a bridge near the Waverley Creek Rest Area.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man and woman in their 20s suffered minor injuries and were both stable.

A rescue helicopter has been called to airlift them to hospital for further treatment.

More to come.