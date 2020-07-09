Helicopter rescue on the cards for snake bite victim
UPDATE: 1.31pm
PARAMEDICS are currently on scene treating a 20-year-old male who was bitten on the hand.
Fire and rescue crews are assessing if the area is suitable for a helicopter winch.
12:45pm
Paramedics are currently trying to reach a man stuck inside Mt Walsh National Park.
The patient, in a hard to reach area of the national park near Biggenden was reportedly bitten by a snake.
Fire and rescue crews are currently on route to the scene, however if they are unable to reach the patient a rescue helicopter will be brought in.
More to come …