SNAKE BITE: Paramedics are on scene at a Burnett snake bite. (Picture: File)
Helicopter rescue on the cards for snake bite victim

Tristan Evert
9th Jul 2020 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 1.31pm

PARAMEDICS are currently on scene treating a 20-year-old male who was bitten on the hand.

Fire and rescue crews are assessing if the area is suitable for a helicopter winch.

12:45pm

Paramedics are currently trying to reach a man stuck inside Mt Walsh National Park.

The patient, in a hard to reach area of the national park near Biggenden was reportedly bitten by a snake.

Fire and rescue crews are currently on route to the scene, however if they are unable to reach the patient a rescue helicopter will be brought in.

 

More to come …

