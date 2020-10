QAS paramedics are on scene following a single-vehicle crash at Wyalla. File Photo.

QAS paramedics are on scene following a single-vehicle crash at Wyalla. File Photo.

PARAMEDICS are on scene following a single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Wyalla this morning.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, a man is believed to have suffered a medical episode, veered off the Highway and down an embankment.

Crews were called to the scene, near Schumacher Gap Road, at 8.47am this morning.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.