Help, something’s not right, I’m warming to Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios lays on the court after losing a point during his men's singles fourth round match against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day eight of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

OPINION:

SOMETHING strange happened this week.

I found myself talking semi-positively about Nick Kyrgios.

I've been one of the many who wrote him off a long time ago and am a long way from on the bandwagon.

Immature, arrogant, egotistical, and just too hard to watch.

That's what I thought of the bloke many equally argue is absolute box office.

But something has changed in him of late.

The dialling down of the Muppet factor and showing a lot more humility and awareness has made him infinitely more viewable.

The way he dug in and fought against Nadal was quality. It's all we want to see as Aussie sports fans, people having a dig, it doesn't matter if you win or lose.

It'll be interesting to see if he stays on this trajectory.

Aussie sporting fans are a fickle bunch, full of support for the flavour of the month, and generally fairly unforgiving of those who are hard to get behind.

But we love a redemption story too, and there have been plenty of 'bad boys' who've turned into national treasures.

Speaking of national treasures, it's great to see the $180-odd million blown on a PR stunt to reopen Christmas Island is going to finally pay off.

While the detention centre was not inundated with refugees on a flotilla of illegal immigrant vessels as we were told it would be by Messrs Dutton and Morrison, it will finally have some guests, with Australians in the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan to be evacuated to Christmas Island for quarantining.

It's an unprecedented step, and hopefully for the sake of those affected or stuck in the crisis zone, it works.

I'm also hoping the Tamil family from Biloela who were banished to Christmas Island and spent two festive seasons in detention will be flown from the detention centre to the mainland before those possibly affected by coronavirus arrive.

Back to tennis.

Margaret Court has been dividing the online masses all week, and the protests by fellow legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova.

From what I've read the past few days it seems to me those who so adamantly defend 'free speech', which we have no constitutional provision for in this country, and the right for people to spread hatred under the guise of their religious beliefs, are very quick to get upset when others exercise the same 'right' to free speech to call out those divisive and bigoted views.

You can't defend the right to do something while in the next breath blowing up when someone else exercises the exact same right.

And I apologise to the Canberra Raiders for putting the mother of all mockers on.

After lavishing praise on the NRL side from the nation's capital for their exemplary performances on and off the field on the Coast recently, I was gutted to read of star centre Curtis Scott's arrest.

It's a bitter blow for the club and an unwanted distraction as they look to try and go one better than their grand final appearance last season and I apologise for the kiss of death.