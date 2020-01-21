Menu
WEATHER WARNING: Thunderstorms are expected to hit mid this afternoon in different parts of the region. Picture: Teresa Christie
Weather

HIGH ALERT: BOM forecasts severe weather for Burnett

Laura Blackmore
21st Jan 2020 3:26 PM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning which is expected to hit the South Burnett this afternoon

At 2.30pm they said the weather conditions are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail stones which is forecast to fall in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Regions of the South Burnett including, Nanango and Yarraman are predicted to be affected by the damaging conditions.

QFES said people should move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

They also said people should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

 

Severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology. Picture: Contributed
