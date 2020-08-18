Menu
South Burnett residents can expect high winds this week. (Picture: File)
Weather

High fire danger and strong winds forecast for South Burnett

Tristan Evert
18th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
THE South Burnett can expect a windy week with above average temperatures begin with, followed by a cold snap towards the end of the week.

A weak trough will make its way across the region as the week progresses, bringing with it dry, warm air and a higher risk of fire danger.

Shane Kennedy from the Bureau of Meteorology said it will be sunny all week, however will also be pretty windy.

“A trough will be moving over the south west during the week, drawing tropical air, heating up the temperatures as it pushes over the south east,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It will push east over the next day or two, pushing warm air over Kingaroy before it heads offshore resulting in some cooler, dry temperatures later in the week.

“You can expect anywhere from 20 – 35 kilometre and hour winds all week, creating a cool wind chill towards the weekend.”

Seven Day Outlook

Tuesday – Light morning frost, sunny with a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 24

Wednesday – Sunny with a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 26

Thursday – Sunny with a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 21

Friday – Sunny with a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 20

Saturday – Mostly sunny with a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 19

Sunday – Sunny with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 17

Monday – Sunny with a minimum of 0 and a maximum of 21

Mr Kennedy said the region can expect some cool temperatures towards the end of the week.

“With the wind chill factor the temperatures will drop by the end of the week with Sunday night close to 0 degrees.” Mr Kennedy said.

“It is likely you can expect an increased fire danger due to the combo or warm air and increased winds on Thursday and Friday.

“By Sunday night you can expect a little bit of frost with the crisp mornings.”

