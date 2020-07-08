Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum said has been accused of possessing a dangerous drug.
Criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum said has been accused of possessing a dangerous drug.
Crime

High-profile lawyer facing drugs charge

by Lea Emery
8th Jul 2020 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has been charged after drugs were allegedly found during a police raid of his home.

Mr MacCallum, a director of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, was issued with a notice to appear in court in the coming weeks.

High-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum last month.
High-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum last month.

He has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs. It is not clear what drug he was alleged to have in his possession.

The experienced lawyer's Burleigh home was raided on Monday.

It is understood MacCallum had been staying in Broadbeach apartments while renovations were underway.

Campbell Maccallum has acted in a number of high-profile cases. Picture: Jerad Williams
Campbell Maccallum has acted in a number of high-profile cases. Picture: Jerad Williams

MORE NEWS

Fire ants 'could close Burleigh Hill for years'

Council moves to close Coast sports club

LIST: Dozens of venues opening and expanding on Coast

MacCallum made his name representing high-profile criminals such as double murderer Lionel Patea, a number of professional rugby league players, bikies and members of the notorious Barbaro family.

Attempts to contact Mr MacCallum were unsuccessful.

Originally published as High-profile lawyer facing drugs charge

More Stories

Show More
drugs gold coast lawyer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...