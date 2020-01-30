High speed chase proves almost fatal in Blackbutt

NEAR MISS: A young Blackbutt man nearly ended his highway chase in tragedy last week after narrowly avoiding hitting an off-duty police officer in Yarraman.

EVEN some of the quietest country towns have their fair share of dramatic high speed chases, but this Blackbutt bandit allegedly almost claimed a life during his dangerous getaway heist last week.

At 6.44pm on Tuesday, January 21 police intercepted a vehicle reported to be driving dangerously on the Burnett Highway near Nanango.

The vehicle, displaying false registration plates, evaded police before being located later in Yarraman where the driver allegedly almost ran over an off duty police officer while driving down the wrong side of the road towards Blackbutt.

The male driver was positively identified and arrested at an address in Blackbutt the following day (Wednesday, January 22).

The 23-year-old male attended court later that day charged with multiple traffic related offences and was remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court in two months’ time on Monday, March 30.