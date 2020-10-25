Menu
South Burnett Eagles vs Sunshine Coast Bunyas U15s
Rugby League

HIGHLIGHTS: Eagles soar to victory in league trial match

Tristan Evert
25th Oct 2020 1:30 PM
FOR THE first time since March, rugby league returned to Cherbourg with four trial matches between, Cherbourg, the South Burnett Eagles and the Sunshine Coast Bunyas.

Despite wet conditions, the community was out in force showing what rugby league means to Cherbourg.

The Eagles looked well polished, dominating the game with fullback Jovan Gyemore bagging a hat trick.

Dominic Sandow  was electric down the left edge, crossing for two tries of his own.

The Sunshine Coast Bunyas fought hard for the full 80 minutes with both their prop and second row proving hard to handle for the Eagles defenders.

The final score was 42-10 in favour of the South Burnett Eagles.

South Burnett

