U17 Hornets vs Bunyas
Sport

HIGHLIGHTS: Hornets pile on 40 points in U17 trial match

Tristan Evert
27th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
FOR THE first time since the 2020 season was cancelled, rugby league returned to Jack O’Chin Oval in Cherbourg on Saturday.

In the U17 age group, the Hornets hosted the Sunshine Coast Bunyas in wet and tricky conditions.

The Hornets controlled the game scoring 40 points, conceding only 8.

The Bunyas forwards worked tirelessly all day, however the Hornets outside backs were to quick.

WATCH MORE: Penalty costs game for Hornets, Sunshine Coast Bunyas by 2

HIGHLIGHTS: Eagles soar to victory in league trial match

