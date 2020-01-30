Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

IT APPEARS drugs are becoming a serious problem in Kingaroy, with the number of offences reaching an unprecedented high last year.

According to Queensland Crime Statistics, Kingaroy recorded a staggering 812 drug offences in 2019.

That’s an 86.24 per cent increase on the 2018 figure of 436.

In Kingaroy Magistrates Court this month, two particular defendants faced marijuana possession charges for some startlingly large “personal supplies”.

The Drugs Misuse Act defines what is for personal use or sale/supply/trafficking by the weight or number/amount of the drug.

Julie Anne Mickelo faced court on January 13 charged with possession of a water pipe and marijuana, located in her Kingaroy home on December 18, 2019.

Mickelo pleaded guilty to both charges.

Bonnie Djordjevic said her client regularly used marijuana to help with her anxiety and depression, but said Mickelo would like to find alternative ways to address her mental health issues.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court Mickelo was in possession of three plants, all about 50cm in height.

After hearing those details, magistrate Louisa Pink wanted to clarify whether or not Mickelo was being charged with production.

Meanwhile, Kingaroy man Alexander Stevenson was ­separately charged with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes.

Sgt Stevens said a search warrant was issued on December 23, 2019.

“Police located two cannabis plants, one 95cm high and one 40cm high … as well as 0.735g of methylamphetamine,” he said.

Stevenson, 55, who was representing himself, tried to claim the two plants were for personal use, but Sgt Stevens commented “a plant 95cm high is not an insignificant plant”.

Ms Pink said she would take Stevenson’s early guilty plea into account when imposing a ­penalty, but said while his growing set-up was not ­sophisticated, it was indeed “a clandestine growing arrangement”.

Stevenson received a fine of $600 and a conviction was ­recorded.

Mickelo was referred to drug-diversion sessions with a number of conditions, ­including attending compulsory drug counselling, with a reassessment in four months’ time.

Officer-in-charge of the Kingaroy Police Station, Senior Sergeant David Tierney, said the figures didn’t always provide the most accurate depiction of local drug trends, as it was hard to compare statistics over time when it came to operations targeting supply of dangerous drugs.

“These are generally driven by intelligence derived from arrests over preceding periods – intel received from the public, intel from officers and a number of other sources as well,” Sen-Sgt Tierney said.

“For example the operation that wrapped up last year (Operation Oklahoma) drew on intel dating back some time.”

In phase two of the drug operation, codenamed Operation Quebec Oklahoma, police executed 20 search warrants, resulting in 20 people charged with a total of 36 offences in February last year.

Three people were charged with possessing dangerous drugs, two with weapons offences and one person with producing dangerous drugs.

Police seized three rifles, methylamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and utensils.

The 13-month operation utilised police resources from across the South West and Moreton policing districts, as well as specialist commands from Brisbane, in an effort to disrupt the supply of dangerous drugs in southwest Queensland.

Sen-Sgt Tierney said speaking anecdotally, the supply of amphetamine and marijuana were interrelated and the number of individuals charged in connection with the drugs had risen in the past five years.





The following data shows statistics relating solely to Kingaroy drug offences from 2016-19:

2016

Supply dangerous drug – 9 charges

Possess dangerous drug – 128 charges

2017

Supply dangerous drug – 10 charges

Possess dangerous drug – 128 charges

2018

Supply dangerous drug – 13 charges

Possess dangerous drug – 192 charges

2019

Supply dangerous drug – 290 charges

Possess dangerous drug – 230 charges

Sen-Sgt Tierney wanted to stress the number of charges were higher for supply in 2019 due to Operation Oklahoma being wrapped up.

“Obviously with drug use linked to other offences such as property crime etc, these type of operations will continue,” he said.

“They rely on information received from the public … As to whether it’s a spike or the figures rising is due to greater intel being provided and more effective police resources being available, I’d lean towards the latter.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.