Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

by Shiloh Payne
16th Dec 2019 5:04 AM
THE south-east will suffer through heatwave conditions today, with some regions set to reach a sweltering 43C - 10C above average.

Ipswich and Gatton are predicted to reach 43C, while Brisbane should hit 39C. The Gold Coast can expect a top of 35C with 34C on the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said the heatwave would be short-lived.

"Thankfully Monday is the only really hot day, as a south-easterly change will push cooler air in by Tuesday," he said.

"We're seeing a pool of heat being pushed back and forth through Queensland and Victoria causing extreme heat over eastern Australia".

"Across all of Australia there are really stable weather patterns that are keeping the heat around," Mr Crock said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said that it was ­important to stay hydrated in extreme heat.

"If you can defer the outside activity, I suggest that you make sure that you don't do it in the middle of the day," he said. "Make sure you're doing the sun-smart things and you've got access to water and shade."

Severe fire danger warnings for south-east Queensland have returned. Gusty south-westerly winds inland have caused an extreme fire warning in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt area.

