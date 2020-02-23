Highways cut, rivers flood, semi washed away in deluge

Roads are flooded and rivers are in flood after heavy rain across southwest Queensland. Pictures: Supplied

Roads are flooded and rivers are in flood after heavy rain across southwest Queensland. Pictures: Supplied

LARGE parts of southwest Queensland are flooding today as intense rainfall delivered totals of almost 250mm in a short blast yesterday.

Major highways have been cut by floodwaters with totals across the Roma, St George and Wandoan regions expected to climb above 400mm today.

SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM FOR A FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES

The Balonne River is raging today after the region received almost 200mm yesterday. Picture: Zoey White, Facebook

Emergency services were forced into a delicate two-hour rescue mission last night when a semi-trailer was swept away in raging floodwaters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the scene at Barradeen, north of Charleville, about 10.15pm.

It wasn't until 12.15am that the truck driver was retrieved by the SES water rescue boat at

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for people in Maranoa and Warrego, as well as parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Channel Country Forecast Districts.

Floodwaters at Wandoan, where almost 200mm fell yesterday. Picture: Heather Polley

40 mm in the gauge in south-west Queensland Mitchell videos rain between Roma and Mitchell south-west￼ Posted by Stephen Edgley on Saturday, 22 February 2020

According to the Burearu of Meteorology, six-hourly rainfall totals of 60 to 120mm are likely, with locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

Damaging winds up to 100km/h are possible.

Overnight, Upper Amby, near Roma, recorded 193mm in the six hours to 10pm, forcing the Warrego Hwy to be closed.

The area has recorded 246mm since 9am Saturday.

Localised flooding in Mitchell yesterday. Picture: Alli Struthers

Forecaster Shane Kennedy told The Courier-Mail the Maranoa and Warrego districts have seen widespread falls of 50-150mm.

"Quite a lot of places have had 150mm or more," he said.

"It is expected to start easing from this afternoon, but we are likely to see at least another 60-100mm around that Charleville areas, as well as isolated totals of 150mm plus."

Balonne Hwy west of St George remains closed in both directions. Flooding of more roads is likely with heavy rainfall to fall in already swollen catchments. Check #RACQRoadConditons before you travel #FloodedForgetIt pic.twitter.com/6odVmCA8ju — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) February 22, 2020

SOUTHWEST ROAD CLOSURES

Warrego Hwy between Mitchell and Roma

Carnarvon Highway, St George

Balonne Highway, St George and Bollon

Roma Southern Road, Bungil (10km south of Roma)

Pei Road at Jackson

Bymount Road, Noorindoo

Jackson Wandoan Road at Wandoan

Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs

Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs

Jackson Wandoan Rd, Jackson North

Bollon Road, Womalilla

Middle Road, Womalilla

Fitzroy Development Road, Gwambegwine

Isla Delusion Road, Camboon

Kianga River Road, Kianga

Schwennesens Road, Glenmorgan