Young girl falls 10m at popular mountain track

Matty Holdsworth
30th May 2020 12:43 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
MULTIPLE emergency services personnel are working to assist a hiker who reportedly fell 10 metres at Mt Beerwah about noon.

Queensland Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services crews are both assisting the injured hiker down the popular mountain track.

A QAS media spokesman said the young girl suffered lacerations and bruising to her body from the fall.

"She did not lose consciousness but fell or slid about 10m," he said.

"She will be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by road."

She is in a stable condition. 

A QFES media spokeswoman said the one fire crew on scene was assisting carrying the hiker down the mountain.

"It's not a rescue," she said.

More to come.

