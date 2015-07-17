Menu
Bunya Mountains, Festoon Falls walking trail at Dandabah.
Bunya Mountains, Festoon Falls walking trail at Dandabah. Tom Threadingham
UPDATE: Hiker trapped in hard-to-reach spot on mountain

Madeline Grace
Michael Nolan
by and
23rd Dec 2019 3:20 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
UPDATE, 4.45pm: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics and fire-fighters are formulating a plan to rescue a male hiker who fell in a hard-to-reach section of the Bunya Mountains.

The hiker, who is in his thirties, fell from steps leading to Festoon Falls shortly before 2.30pm this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics may have to winch the hiker to safety, but there could be issues getting a helicopter close enough.

The paramedics may have to carry the hiker out on a stretcher. 

The QAS spokeswoman said the hiker is in a stable condition.

"He is breathing and is conscious," she said.

"So far they have only identified an ankle injury.

"The paramedics are with the patient right now.

"But they're still trying to figure out how to get him out of where he fell to."

 

bunya mountains hiking queensland ambulance service
Toowoomba Chronicle

