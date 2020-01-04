HIS FAMILY NEEDS HIM: Urgent plea for sick pup

PLEA FOR HELP: Jasper is known for his cuddly nature and his family have been left heartbroken without him.

A MARYVALE family has made a desperate plea for help after its beloved rescue dog ran away, with fears the sick dog could be suffering unbearable pain.

On Boxing Day, the Hansen family's Christmas joy was cut short when Damaris Hansen couldn't find her 10-year-old cavalier spaniel, Jasper.

Mrs Hansen noticed the latch of her new gate hadn't caught, allowing Jasper to escape. From there, the panic escalated.

Jasper, a rescue dog, requires anxiety medication twice a day otherwise he will be left crippled with nervous pain.

"Without it, he can't even jump on the couch. It's as if he's been hit by a car," Mrs Hansen said.

"Getting up, lying down, even Domino (the family's other dog) lying down near him and accidentally touching him would cause him to yelp."

The dog was housed with the family after his previous owner surrendered the pup.

Abandonment issues, coupled with the recent death of his playmate, Nova, aggravated the condition.

Mrs Hansen feared, without medication, Jasper would be almost unrecognisable.

"The pain would be really bad. He would be not himself at all," she said.

Suffering for the past year and a half through bouts of vertigo and illness herself, Jasper had become fixed to the hip of Mrs Hansen as he sat with her through episodes, and Mrs Hansen was devastated to be unable to return the love.

"The pain is so awful, you can see it in his eyes," she said tearing up.

"You would do anything for your animals, they give you such unconditional love. Now he needs his family and his family needs him."

Missing for more than a week, the family has spread the search for the pup near and far, sending out Facebook alerts and posters throughout the township to no avail.

"We've been up every laneway and road. We've doorknocked on houses," Mrs Hansen said.

"I ring the council, and they go 'oh your baby hasn't come back' because they already know me from ringing so much."

As the days go on, Mrs Hansen's hopes dim but she refuses to give up on Jasper.

"The tears haven't stopped, people go 'he's gone just move on', but I can't," she said.

"He's been through so much, he's still such a beautiful natured dog despite what's he's been through."

•If you know of Jasper's whereabouts, contact Mrs Hansen on 0432 324 508