Historic first in our new Olympic uniforms

The Australian Olympic uniform for this year's Summer Games in Tokyo has been unveiled, with a cluster of Aussie athletes gathering at Sydney Harbour on Wednesday morning to showcase the green and gold kit.

Australia will have athletes competing in 34 of the 37 events at Tokyo 2020, scheduled to get underway on July 21.

An Indigenous training shirt - designed by Australian boxer Paul Fleming - has been included for the first time.

It features 52 footsteps, representing the 52 Indigenous athletes who have competed for Australia at Olympic level.

Managing Director of Asics Oceania said: "The range you see today takes inspiration from the host city, and presents this in Australia's iconic green and gold colour scheme, blending cooling fabrics and design elements to enhance function and performance for our athletes.

"We hope to see the uniform standing proud of the podiums in Tokyo in July."

Here’s a first look at the Australian Olympic Team competition and delegation uniforms for Tokyo games! #tokyo2020#tokyotogether ⁦@10NewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/SSYfiTfIBu — Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) March 30, 2021

Australian Olympic Committee Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman said: "(The design) is absolutely world-class, it's maximised the performance, and it also looks terrific.

"There will be millions of peoples cheering and watching back home for our athletes, and I'm sure that they'll be thrilled to see our team looking so good."

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday unveiled virus countermeasures for test events that will resume later this week for the first time since the Games were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 chiefs pledged to hold the remaining 18 test events - which function as dress rehearsals for each sport - in a "safe and secure" manner, to see what they can "learn as we work towards the Games".

Test events were halted after the sport climbing event was held from March 6 to 8 last year, with Tokyo 2020 staff replacing athletes because of infection concerns.

The first test event since the unprecedented postponement of the Games will be wheelchair rugby on April 3-4, with water polo to follow one week later.

Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer Hidemasa Nakamura said countermeasures would be based on the virus rulebooks unveiled by organisers earlier this year.

"We're trying to limit contact, avoid handshakes and other physical contact, and keep distance between athletes - one metre if two isn't possible," he said.

Cheering will be banned and rooms and common spaces ventilated every 30 minutes. Fourteen of the test events will be organised by Tokyo 2020, with the other four run by international federations.

Nakamura said the athletics test event at Tokyo's National Stadium on May 9 will be the only event organised by Tokyo 2020 where overseas athletes will participate and spectators will be present.

He said fans and overseas athletes will likely be involved in the four events organised by international federations - diving, water polo, artistic swimming and the marathon.

"Athletes coming here for the events organised by the international federations will have to go through immigration controls, so of course they're important test events for the organising committee," Games official Yasuo Mori said.

Earlier this month, Olympic officials announced that overseas fans will be barred from the Games, which open on July 23, to help limit the virus risk.

A decision on how many domestic spectators will be allowed to attend is expected in April.

