Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Kingaroy Heritage Museum's most prized possession is back on its podium. Photo: Holly Cormack.
The Kingaroy Heritage Museum's most prized possession is back on its podium. Photo: Holly Cormack.
Community

Historic piece of machinery comes home to Kingaroy

Holly Cormack
28th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KINGAROY Heritage Museum’s Peanut Thresher has returned home after restorations began on the historic piece of machinery earlier this year.

Housed in what was the town’s power house from 1925 to 1952 - and now part of the Kingaroy Information, Art and Heritage Precinct - the Peanut Thresher is the museums leading attraction.

The thresher was built by local peanut farmer George Stolzenberg who used the thresher on his own farm, as well as helping out neighbouring farms during the rise of Australia’s peanut capital.

Mr Stolzenberg’s family donated the thresher to the Kingaroy Heritage Museum shortly after the Kingaroy Information Art and Heritage Precinct opened its door in 2005.

The Stolzenberg thresher is part a large collection of peanut machinery that is on display at the Kingaroy Heritage Museum, along with the history of peanut farming in the South Burnett.

The history of the local peanut industry is a main focus of the collection, with exhibits of agricultural machinery showing the ingenuity and inventiveness of the local farmers and tradespeople at the time.

Machinery for farming peanuts was not available in the early 1920s, so farmers invented their own. The first being a bicycle powered thresher built in 1909, followed by an American-made wheat thresher, which was converted by a local farmer to thresh peanuts.

In the late 1920s, Harry Young invented the museums ‘dinosaur’ - a stationary peanut thresher.

These machines are on display in the museum along with other prototypes of peanut harvesting machinery designed and built by local inventors. Some of their ideas are still in use today.

The peanut thresher has spent the last six months at South Burnett Woodcrafters located in King St, Kingaroy,

The restoration was funded through Council’s 2019-20 Operational Budget.

kingaroy heritage museum kingaroy history kingaroy peanuts
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHT FUTURES: Kingaroy State High’s most inspiring students

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURES: Kingaroy State High’s most inspiring...

        Education Their principal calls them the “best of the best”, and it’s not hard to see why these student are held in such high esteem by their teachers and parents.

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Weaner cattle sell to strong market at 600 head Murgon sales

        Premium Content Weaner cattle sell to strong market at 600 head Murgon sales

        Rural Export cattle prices also stayed firm at the Fat and Store Sale this week, while...

        ROAD SAFETY WEEK: The dangers of distracted driving

        Premium Content ROAD SAFETY WEEK: The dangers of distracted driving

        News Emergency crews set up a mock crash scene in Mundubbera to showcase the dangers of...