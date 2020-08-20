Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SAFETY REASONS: The Monto Race Club have received a grant to replace their photo finish tower at their racecourse. Picture: Monto Race Club
SAFETY REASONS: The Monto Race Club have received a grant to replace their photo finish tower at their racecourse. Picture: Monto Race Club
Horses

Historical Burnett race club building to be replaced

Sam Turner
20th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MONTO’S racecourse is set for a generous facelift with the introduction of a new photo finish tower.

Racing Queensland (RQ) has organised and funded a new tower for the North Burnett club through the Country Racing Grants Program.

The current tower is decades old, with secretary Kerri Williams saying it had been identified by RQ as a necessity to replace.

“There’s already been four towers replaced in the area such as Burrandowan race club, and other different clubs have been chosen by RQ,” she said.

“We thank them sincerely for their support to the club.”

The Monto Race Club’s former photo finish tower. Picture: Monto Race Club
The Monto Race Club’s former photo finish tower. Picture: Monto Race Club

The club expressed its sadness at seeing a piece of its history being replaced, but agreed it had to be done for safety reasons.

Their annual race day ran with no patrons this year due to previous coronavirus restrictions.

Traditionally held in March every year, the race club will have to wait until 2021 to field keen punters for a day out on the course.

The next North Burnett race day is slated for October 3, with the Eidsvold Race Club selling out of general admission tickets in a matter of days.

monto race club racing queensland racing queensland grant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews contain Nanango bushfire burning since yesterday

        Premium Content Fire crews contain Nanango bushfire burning since yesterday

        Breaking QFES emergency crews have contained a blaze that has been burning since yesterday afternoon.

        • 20th Aug 2020 1:15 PM
        Council raises possibility of stage four water restrictions

        Premium Content Council raises possibility of stage four water restrictions

        Council News Councillors discussed the low dam levels across the region and the possibility of...

        • 20th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
        Burnett author breaks into overseas literary scene

        Premium Content Burnett author breaks into overseas literary scene

        Books A SOUTH Burnett author has broken into the international literary market following...

        • 20th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
        Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Premium Content Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Crime Mitchell Holmes in court over child exploitation material