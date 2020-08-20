Historical Burnett race club building to be replaced

SAFETY REASONS: The Monto Race Club have received a grant to replace their photo finish tower at their racecourse. Picture: Monto Race Club

MONTO’S racecourse is set for a generous facelift with the introduction of a new photo finish tower.

Racing Queensland (RQ) has organised and funded a new tower for the North Burnett club through the Country Racing Grants Program.

The current tower is decades old, with secretary Kerri Williams saying it had been identified by RQ as a necessity to replace.

“There’s already been four towers replaced in the area such as Burrandowan race club, and other different clubs have been chosen by RQ,” she said.

“We thank them sincerely for their support to the club.”

The Monto Race Club’s former photo finish tower. Picture: Monto Race Club

The club expressed its sadness at seeing a piece of its history being replaced, but agreed it had to be done for safety reasons.

Their annual race day ran with no patrons this year due to previous coronavirus restrictions.

Traditionally held in March every year, the race club will have to wait until 2021 to field keen punters for a day out on the course.

The next North Burnett race day is slated for October 3, with the Eidsvold Race Club selling out of general admission tickets in a matter of days.