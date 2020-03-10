HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Peanut thresher gets a facelift

MACHINERY ON THE MOVE: One of the historic peanut threshers at Kingaroy’s Heritage Museum will be moved to the South Burnett Woodworkers facility on King St.

PEANUT afficiandos and history buffs everywhere can rejoice.

The South Burnett Times has received word South Burnett Regional Council will soon start restoration work on one of the historic peanut threshers at Kingaroy’s fascinating Heritage Museum.

The history of the region’s peanut industry is a main focus of the museum’s collection, which features agricultural machinery showing the ingenuity and inventiveness of the farmers and tradespeople throughout the ages.

Machinery for farming peanuts was not available in the early 1920s, so farmers invented their own.

The first was a bicycle-powered thresher built in 1909, which was followed by an American-made wheat thresher that a farmer converted to thresh peanuts.

In the late 1920s, Mr Harry Young designed and built a stationary peanut thresher.

These machines are all on display in the museum along with other prototypes of peanut harvesting machinery designed and built by South Burnett inventors. Some of their ideas are still in use today.

To undertake the restoration, the council will be moving the peanut thresher to South Burnett Woodcrafters, located in King St, Kingaroy.

The restoration, funded through the council’s 2019-20 Operational Budget is anticipated to take several months, upon which the thresher will be returned to its current location.

There will be some minor interruption to traffic from 10am until noon today to accommodate for this project.

Details are as follows:

Vehicle access – Edward St, Kingaroy (between Mary St and Albert St)

Pedestrian access – on Edward St, Kingaroy (between Mary St and Albert St)

Detour via – Mary St/Doonkuna St/Albert St, Kingaroy

Council apologises for any inconvenience that these closures may cause.