HISTORY MADE: Aboriginal flag flying high at Murgon RSL

Cherbourg Mayor Elvie Sandow, Uncle Eric Law, Councillor Kathy Duff and South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto under the Aboriginal flag at the Murgon RSL. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

A TOUCHING flag raising ceremony marked the end of a long battle to have the Aboriginal flag displayed on a pole at the Murgon RSL this morning.

The street was lined with members of the both the Murgon and Cherbourg communities as well as Cherbourg Mayor Elvie Sandow and South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto.

The idea to have the flag flown was put to the Murgon RSL sub-branch by Wakka Wakka elder Eric Law two-years ago, who said he honestly didn’t think he would ever see the day.

“I am 70 years of age and this is something I thought I would never see in my lifetime and I am so glad to be apart of the group who made it happen,” Mr Law said.

“It is something I am very proud of and I hope it becomes a symbol of reconciliation between Murgon and Cherbourg.

“Words can’t explain how important this is, when my grandchildren start to grow up it will have more of an affect on them.

“To my dad and five uncles who fought in World War One and all the Aboriginal soldiers from Cherbourg, this is a great day we thought we would never see.”

The historic event was made possible by both the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council, the South Burnett Regional Council and the Murgon RSL.

Mayor Elvie Sandow, Mayor Brett Otto and Uncle Eric Law raised the flag together following a welcome to country and the playing of the national anthem.

Mayor Elvie Sandow said it’s good this history is being recognised.

“I would like to thank Kathy Duff and Eric Law for the fight her started and has now finished,” Cr Sandow said.

“It has been a long time coming and our ancestors would be very happy.

“Both Murgon and Cherbourg work very closely together, we rely on each other so it’s good our history has is being recognised.”



