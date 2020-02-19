Menu
Five cyclists were injured after a suspected stolen car ploughed into the group while riding on Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, Photo: ABC North Queensland
News

HIT AND RUN: Car ploughs into group of cyclists

by CAS GARVEY
19th Feb 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
Five bicyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car collided with the group along a busy Townsville road this morning and then fled the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the crash along Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, about 5.45am.

Five bicycle riders were injured in the collision, with one of the females of the group suffering "a significant leg injury".

QAS has provided a full update on all cyclists, which includes:

  • A female patient in her 50s transported in a serious condition with a leg injury.
  • A female in her 40s transported in a serious condition with leg and pelvic injuries.
  • A male patient in his 50s transported stable with a back injury.
  • A male patient in his 30s transported stable with a back injury.
  • A female in her 50s stable with minor injuries.

All patients have been taken to Townsville University Hospital.

Queensland Police has closed one outbound lane of Dalrymple Road near Bamford Lane, with the Forensic Crash Unit still on scene assessing the situation.

A QPS spokeswoman said they were still attempting to locate the vehicle involved, with police investigating the possibility of the car being stolen.

Townsville Executive Manager of Operations David Lowe said the multi-casualty incident saw three ambulance vehicles on scene, two critical care paramedics and one supervisor.

