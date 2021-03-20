HIT AND RUN: Driver flees after hitting man in Proserpine

Two men were taken to hospitals in the Whitsundays overnight after being hit by cars.

Two men were taken to hospital overnight following two separate incidents in Proserpine and Bowen.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to the incident in Proserpine just after 1am.

Initial investigations indicate a man tried to stop the driver and was struck by the vehicle on Main Street.

The spokesman said the driver of the white Toyota SUV then left the scene and continued down Shute Harbour Road.

The man who fell from the vehicle was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with minor cuts.

Investigations are continuing.

In a separate incident, the QPS spokesman said police were called to reports of an alleged disturbance at Marshall Street in Bown also at 1am.

"There was a party of some kind and a person had reversed into a male's leg," he said.

The QPS spokesman said a fight then broke out onto the street but the group had broken up by the time police arrived.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took a man in his 20s to Bowen Hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.

Investigations are ongoing.

