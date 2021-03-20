Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men were taken to hospitals in the Whitsundays overnight after being hit by cars.
Two men were taken to hospitals in the Whitsundays overnight after being hit by cars.
Crime

HIT AND RUN: Driver flees after hitting man in Proserpine

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
20th Mar 2021 9:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men were taken to hospital overnight following two separate incidents in Proserpine and Bowen.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to the incident in Proserpine just after 1am.

Initial investigations indicate a man tried to stop the driver and was struck by the vehicle on Main Street.

The spokesman said the driver of the white Toyota SUV then left the scene and continued down Shute Harbour Road.

The man who fell from the vehicle was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with minor cuts.

Investigations are continuing.

More stories:

Airlie Beach assault ends in fractured jaw, brain bleeding

Son enters plea over Airlie Beach mum's cold case killing

In a separate incident, the QPS spokesman said police were called to reports of an alleged disturbance at Marshall Street in Bown also at 1am.

"There was a party of some kind and a person had reversed into a male's leg," he said.

The QPS spokesman said a fight then broke out onto the street but the group had broken up by the time police arrived.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took a man in his 20s to Bowen Hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.

Investigations are ongoing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

bowen proserpine crime whitsundays crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Premium Content Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

        Crime A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.

        Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Premium Content Cross-country crime spree led to Dalby manhunt

        Crime UPDATE: Police have revealed what led to a three-hour long manhunt which resulted...

        Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        Premium Content Kingaroy hostel secures funding to keep youths off streets

        News The future's looking brighter for the South Burnett CTC youth hostel, which secured...

        Drug producer, users, nabbed in South Burnett police blitz

        Premium Content Drug producer, users, nabbed in South Burnett police blitz

        Crime A major crackdown and raids on homes and properties across the South Burnett has...