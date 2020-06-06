HIT AND RUN: White Hilux tears up suburban streets

FAST AND THE COWARDLY: Police are currently investigating a hit and run traffic incident from last week involving a white Toyota Hilux ute on Knight St, Kingaroy. (This photo is not a representation of the actual vehicle).

POLICE are asking the public for information following a dramatic hit and run last week.

On Wednesday, May 27 at 5.30pm Kingaroy police attended the hit and run traffic crash on Railway Terrace in Kingaroy.

Witnesses told police a White Toyota Hilux has turned from Knight St along Railway Terrace in a southerly direction.

The vehicle then swerved off onto the grass.

The Hilux has then veered back onto the road crashing into the rear of a parked red Holden Commodore.

The Hilux has then driven off.

The Hilux’s registration is unknown.

Investigations are continuing with police appealing for any witnesses.

If you have any information phone the Kingaroy Police station on 4160 4900 or Policelink on 131 444.